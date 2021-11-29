Spain's Jan-September public deficit, minus town halls, narrows to 4.23% of GDP

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Spain's public deficit, including the central government, social security system and regions, but not including town halls, narrowed in the first nine months of the year, the Budget Ministry said on Monday.

The deficit during the January-September period narrowed to the equivalent of 4.23% of gross domestic product, down from 6.92% of GDP in the same period a year ago, the ministry said.

The deficit was equivalent to 4.55% of GDP in the first eight months of the year.

Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk; Editing by Nathan Allen

