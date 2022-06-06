Thai economy still seen growing 3% this year - FinMin

BANGKOK, June 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is still expected to grow 3% this year, driven by exports, despite global uncertainty, the finance minister said on Monday.

However, shipments may see more impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine late in the year, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said at an agreement signing to support exporters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.