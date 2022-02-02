Thai industrial estate firm WHA to invest $1.5 bln over 5 yrs

BANGKOK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Thai warehouse and industrial zone developer WHA Corporation Pcl (WHA.BK) announced plans on Wednesday for new income streams by investing 50 billion baht ($1.51 billion) over the next five years to expand in Vietnam and in digital technology.

It will focus on technologies including artificial intelligence, robotics and will explore opportunities like green transportation, it said in a statement.

"For the next five years, we will continue the digital transformation across all our businesses," chief executive Jareeporn Jarukornsakul said.

The bulk of the investment will be through its logistics and industrial development arms and 10 billion baht will be under utilities and the remaining 4 billion baht will go to digital, the company said

WHA plans to add 268.8 hectares (664 acres) to its industrial estate in Thailand this year.

In Vietnam, WHA plans to expedite a 352-hecatre expansion of an industrial zone in north-central Nghe An province in the first quarter of 2022.

The company expects land sales in Thailand and Vietnam to rise by 46% and reach 200 hectares this year.

($1 = 33.2200 baht)

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty

