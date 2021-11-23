Thailand has over 20,000 foreign visitors in Oct after gradual reopening

BANGKOK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Thailand welcomed 20,272 foreign tourists in October, up from 1,201 foreign arrivals in the same period a year earlier, tourism ministry data showed on Tuesday, due to a pilot tourism programme on the islands of Phuket and Samui.

The scheme was launched ahead of the Southeast Asian country's wider quarantine-free reopening on Nov. 1, aimed at restarting its important tourism sector that has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the January-October period, there were 106,117 foreign tourists, but still a sharp drop from 6.7 million recorded in early 2020 before strict entry restrictions were imposed in a bid to curb infections.

The planning agency predicted there would be only 200,000 foreign tourists this year, and 5 million visitors next year. That compared with 40 million foreign arrivals who spent 1.91 trillion baht ($58 billion) in 2019.

($1 = 33.06 baht)

Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies

