Thailand offers $45 mln goods support to tackle price rises
BANGKOK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday approved a 1.48 billion baht ($45 million)90-day programme to offer essential products at reduced prices and pledged to manage high-priced products to ease pandemic hardship, a government spokesperson said.
The government will prevent goods hoarding and unreasonable price increases, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told a news briefing, adding relevant agencies had taken action to fix rising goods prices, particularly of pork.
Earlier this month, the government said it would ban exports of live pigs for three months for supply security. read more
Rising goods prices have raised concern about inflation. However, the central bank said last week that inflation would be temporarily higher but remain within its 1%-3% target this year. Headline inflation was at 2.17% in December. read more
($1 = 32.98 baht)
