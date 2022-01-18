Thailand offers $45 mln goods support to tackle price rises

BANGKOK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday approved a 1.48 billion baht ($45 million)90-day programme to offer essential products at reduced prices and pledged to manage high-priced products to ease pandemic hardship, a government spokesperson said.

The government will prevent goods hoarding and unreasonable price increases, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told a news briefing, adding relevant agencies had taken action to fix rising goods prices, particularly of pork.

Earlier this month, the government said it would ban exports of live pigs for three months for supply security. read more

Rising goods prices have raised concern about inflation. However, the central bank said last week that inflation would be temporarily higher but remain within its 1%-3% target this year. Headline inflation was at 2.17% in December. read more

($1 = 32.98 baht)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.