Thailand sees less need for ultra-accommodative policy - c.bank chief

BANGKOK, June 13 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank governor said on Monday that delaying an interest rate hike too long would not be good as inflation continues to rise in the Southeast Asian country.

Inflation is expected to rise beyond the central bank's target range this year and is seen peaking at 7.5% in the third quarter, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a business seminar.

But any hikes in interest rates will be gradual, he added.

Last week, the central bank left its key rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5% in a 4-3 split vote that suggested tightening. read more

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

