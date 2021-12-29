Thailand to sell $894 mln govt savings bonds for support measures

BANGKOK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Thailand will sell 30 billion baht ($893.66 million) of government savings bonds to finance economic relief measures, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The bonds, to be offered from January 17 to 31, are three-year issues with an annual average coupon of 1.9%, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry's public debt management office, said in a statement.

($1 = 33.5700 baht)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Editing by James Pearson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.