Thailand to sell $894 mln govt savings bonds for support measures
BANGKOK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Thailand will sell 30 billion baht ($893.66 million) of government savings bonds to finance economic relief measures, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The bonds, to be offered from January 17 to 31, are three-year issues with an annual average coupon of 1.9%, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry's public debt management office, said in a statement.
($1 = 33.5700 baht)
Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Editing by James Pearson
