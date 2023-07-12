Top Bank of Canada officials speak after rate decision

July 12 (Reuters) - Below are some key quotes from a news conference by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers on Wednesday after the central bank raised key interest rate by 25 basis points to a 22-year high of 5%.

MACKLEM ON WAITING TO RAISE RATES

"The governing council was very much in the view that monetary policy was not restrictive enough... there was a clear consensus that we didn't see a big benefit of waiting we were pretty convinced that we needed to move up because of the persistence of excess demand and the persistence of these underlying inflationary pressures."

MACKLEM ON PRICE STABILITY

"We still think though that increases in interest rates are feeding through the economy. We still think growth will slow... So what that's telling you is in our forecast, there is a path back to price stability while maintaining growth."

MACKLEM ON LABOR MARKET

"Several factors appear to be supporting household spending. The labor market remains tight, even if there are some signs of easing. The unemployment rate has increased slightly, but remains historically low and wage growth has been between 4% and 5%, higher than what is consistent with price stability."

MACKLEM ON FURTHER RATE INCREASES

"We are concerned that the progress to price stability could stall and inflation could even rise again. If there are upside surprises, as I said, we are trying to balance the risks of over and under tightening. If new information suggests we need to do more, we are prepared to increase our policy rate further. But we don't want to do any more than we have to."

MACKLEM ON HIGHER INFLATION

"Higher interest rates are needed to slow growth of demand in the economy and relieve price pressures. But even as headline inflation has come down largely as we forecast, underlying inflationary pressures are proving more persistent than we expected."

