Toronto home prices surge in December even as sales slow

TORONTO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Home sales in Toronto slowed in December, falling nearly 16% from a year earlier, although price growth showed no signs of abating, surging 24%, as supply constraints remained, with listings dropping nearly 20%, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) said on Thursday.

Sales in 2021 jumped 28% from the previous year to a record 121,712, and prices climbed almost 18%, with listings up a more subdued 6.2%.

"Despite continuing waves of COVID-19, demand for ownership housing sustained a record pace in 2021," TRREB President Kevin Crigger said in a statement.

Strength in many sectors, especially higher-paid ones, as well as low borrowing costs "supported not only a continuation in demand for ground-oriented homes, but also a resurgence in the condo segment," he added.

Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

