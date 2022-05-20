Tunisia's current account deficit to widen to 10% of gdp in 2022

TUNIS, May 20 (Reuters) - Tunisia's current account deficit is expected to widen to around 10% of GDP in 2022, against 6.8% initially forecast, the central bank governor said on Friday, as the North Africa country is suffering its worst financail crisis.

In the first four months of this year, the dinar has marked a depreciation of 7% against the dollar, Marouan Abassi said.

Reporting by Tarek Amara

