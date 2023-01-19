Turkey cenbank holds rate at 9%, inflation to dip from 64%















ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 9% for a second month on Thursday, after ending an easing cycle that went against a global tightening trend and as economists expect a slow decline in inflation from the current 64%.

The bank said the level and underlying trend of inflation have improved with support from an integrated policy approach. The fourth-quarter growth slowdown due to weaker foreign demand was offset by relatively strong domestic demand, it said.

"It is critically important that financial conditions remain supportive for the sustainability of structural gains in supply and investment capacity by preserving the growth momentum in industrial production," the central bank's policy committee said.

Inflation, which was stoked by a currency crisis sparked by a previous easing cycle in 2021, came down to 64.3% in December from a peak of 85.5% in October, largely due to a favourable base effect.

While the central bank expects inflation to fall to 22.3% by the end of 2023, the median estimate in a Reuters poll stood at 42.5%.

All 22 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted no change to policy. The bank had cut rates by 500 basis points in the four months to November, citing an economic slowdown, even as central banks around the world raced in the other direction.

President Tayyip Erdogan's economic programme has prioritised rate cuts to boost production, employment and investment with the aim of flipping Turkey's chronic current account deficits to a surplus.

The central bank has said the dominance of the Turkish lira in markets and households is necessary for price stability. It aims to raise the share of lira deposits in the banking system to 60% in the first half of the year from some 53% at end-2022.

It said on Thursday its entire policy set, particularly funding channels, would be aligned with liraization targets.

Economists say the unorthodox policies will continue at least until elections expected to be held on May 14.

The political opposition has promised to return to orthodox policies and free the central bank to raise rates, if they are able to win against Erdogan in what is seen as the biggest challenge to his 20-year rule.

