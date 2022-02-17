Turkey cenbank wants 'permanent liraization' in policy tools

ISTANBUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday its comprehensive review of the policy framework was being conducted with the aim of encouraging "permanent liraization" in all of its policy tools, as it left the main interest rate unchanged at 14%.

"The Committee expects a disinflation process to start on the back of measures taken and decisively pursued for sustainable price and financial stability," the bank said after its monthly monetary policy committee meeting.

Annual inflation soared to a 20-year high of 48.69% in January, leaving real yields in deeply negative territory, which is a red flag for investors and a vulnerability for the lira.

Having cut its policy rate by 500 basis points since September to 14%, the bank had signalled that it would pause the easing cycle to monitor the impact.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Ezgi Erkoyun and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

