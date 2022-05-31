Turkey says exports, tourism to support economic growth this year
ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's ministry of finance said on Tuesday that strong exports and a boost from tourism in the first quarter will continue the rest of the year and support overall economic growth.
The ministry published the statement after official data showed the economy grew 7.3% year-over-year in the first quarter.
