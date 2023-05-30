Turkey sovereign dollar bonds jump as investors await Erdogan's economic team















LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Turkey sovereign bonds rose more than two cents on the dollar on Tuesday as markets waited for President Tayyip Erdogan, the winner of Sunday's presidential election runoff, to decide on a cabinet to run economic policy.

Prices of the country's international notes were up across the curve with longer-term bonds rising the most, Tradeweb data showed.

The 2045 note gained 2.2 cents on the dollar and the 2043 bond rose 1.7 cents as of 1022 GMT. Turkey's 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) were down 2 basis points to 662 basis points from Monday's close, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cost of insuring exposure to Turkey's sovereign debt started the year at 513 bps.

Erdogan, who was re-elected for a five-year term on Sunday with more than 52% of the votes, is expected to announce his cabinet by the end of this week.

"There is hope that (Mehmet) Simsek returns ... Hope but uncertainty," said Timothy Ash, senior sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, referring to the market-friendly former finance minister.

"Generally, the assumption is that whoever comes into power in terms of the economic team, the lira needs to be weaker."

The Turkish currency <TRYTOM=D3 > slid 1.2% to a record low of 20.35 against the dollar, compared with a close of 20.0990 on Monday, when it had its worst trading day in eight months.

"If Erdogan hires Simsek, he is being pragmatic," Ash added. Erdogan met with former economy czar Simsek on Monday, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. The two sources did not elaborate on the content of the meeting.

Inflation peaked at a 24-year high of more than 85% last year, with the surge in prices triggered by the unorthodox monetary policy, fostered by Erdogan, of cutting interest rates despite high inflation.

Investors are now watching whether Erdogan will maintain that policy or choose a more conventional path, after an internal party team sketched out alternatives in recent weeks.

Viktor Szabó, investment director on the emerging markets debt team at abrdn, said the rise in bond prices show that investors "continue to cover their shorts, in the hope of more sensible economic policies".

"The country will continue to be led by a president who believes in heterodox policies," Szabó added.

"Simsek would be a more market-friendly face for the finance ministry but why should investors believe he will be any more empowered to correct course than his predecessors, given Erdogan’s ultimate veto?" said Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer.

