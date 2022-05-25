Turkey's lira dips to near 16.2 vs dollar as need for FX grows

ANKARA, May 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slid to near 16.2 against the dollar on Wednesday, touching its weakest level since December, as bankers questioned authorities' ability to steady the currency without new sources of foreign currency.

The lira has weakened 8% this month and nearly 19% this year, despite costly interventions in which the central bank has sold dollars to soften the blow. The currency dipped as far as 16.1990 and stood at 16.185 at 0654 GMT.

On Dec. 20, the emerging market currency hit a record low of 18.4 against the dollar after a series of interest rate cuts which pushed it down 44% on the year as a whole. In response, inflation has since leapt to 70% in April.

The lira held mostly steady in the early part of the year, due to a government scheme that protects lira deposits against depreciation and the central bank meeting the market's forex needs through its reserves.

But those efforts to keep the currency steady have taken their toll on the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey's (CBRT) reserves, according to bankers.

"We estimate that the CBRT's foreign exchange sales exceeded $30 billion in the January-April period," said economist Haluk Burumcekci, adding that daily analytical balance sheet data showed sales were more intense in May.

"We calculate that adjusted for bank swaps, the size of net international reserves at the end of the first 20 days of May fell by another $7.7 billion," he said.

Data last Friday showed the central bank's net international reserves dropped some $3.5 billion to $11.53 billion in the week to May 13. Bankers calculate that they fell to $10 billion or less in the following week. read more

The war in Ukraine began to exert pressure on the lira in March as Western sanctions on Russia sent energy prices soaring, pushing up Turkey's already hefty import bill and fuelling inflation.

On Tuesday, the cost of insuring Turkey's debt against default shot to its highest since the 2008 global financial crisis. IHS Markit data showed 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) had risen to 730 basis points from 704 points.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer

