Turkey's Treasury sees 64.1 bln lira debt redemption, 49 bln lira borrowing in Feb

ISTANBUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's Treasury expects 64.1 billion lira ($4.79 billion) of domestic debt redemptions as well as 49 billion lira domestic borrowing in February, it said on Monday.

In its three-month borrowing programme, the Treasury also estimates 29 billion lira of domestic debt redemptions in March, as well as 33.5 billion lira of borrowing.

It forecast 22.4 billion lira of domestic debt redemptions in April as well as 27 billion lira borrowing.

($1 = 13.3920 liras)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.