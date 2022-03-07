Turkish lira weakens 1% as energy cost concerns weigh

ISTANBUL, March 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 1% against the dollar on Monday, under fresh pressure as investors sought safe havens due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with a surge in crude oil prices adding to concerns about the outlook for inflation.

The lira traded at 14.35 to the dollar at 1040 GMT, dipping from a close of 14.2155 on Friday. It weakened as far as 14.62 last week as Russia launched its assault on Ukraine, before rebounding.

The war threatens to stoke inflation, which hit 54% in February, as well as widening Turkey's current account deficit.

As oil prices soar, major energy importer Turkey is facing a higher fuel bill and the loss of tourists from Russia and Ukraine, two of its key markets. read more

Authorities had been able to contain the lira in a tight band for the past two months through costly interventions in the forex market and a scheme that protects lira deposits against depreciation.

An announcement in Turkey's Official Gazette on Monday said companies would now have the option to open such deposit accounts with a three-month maturity, in addition to the existing six-month and 1-year options.

The central bank is estimated to have sold $20 billion in reserves to support the lira in December and some $3 billion in January. It spent $4 billion of its reserves the week before last and at least another $1-2 billion last week to support the lira, bankers' calculations show.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

