Turkish lira weakens for a 4th day, Ukraine conflict weighs

ANKARA, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened 0.8% against the dollar on Friday, as the emerging market currency remained under pressure for a fourth straight day while investors seek safe havens amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The lira tumbled to 14.62 last week as Russia launched its assault on Ukraine, before rebounding. On Friday itdipped as far as 14.255 against the U.S. currency by 1312 GMT.

The conflict threatens to widen Turkey's current account deficit and stoke inflation which has already risen to 54%.

Authorities have been able to contain the lira in a tight band for the past two months through costly interventions in the forex market and a scheme that protects lira deposits against depreciation.

The central bank is estimated to have sold $20 billion in reserves to support the lira in December and some $3 billion in January. It spent $4 billion of its reserves last week and at least another $1-2 billion this week to support the lira, bankers' calculations show.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.