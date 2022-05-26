Turkish lira weakens ahead of central bank meeting

ISTANBUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira fell some 0.5% on Thursday to 16.45 against the dollar, touching its weakest level since December ahead of central bank's policy-setting meeting where it is expected to maintain its benchmark rate at 14%.

The lira is down nearly 20% this year, in addition to the 44% it lost last year, largely due to a currency crisis sparked by a series of unorthodox rates cuts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.