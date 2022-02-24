Turkish lira weakens beyond 14 over Ukraine tensions

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira lost more than 1.5% and slipped beyond 14 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, its weakest since Dec. 21, as Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities.

The lira stood at 14.10 against the dollar at 06.25 GMT, weakening from Wednesday's close of 13.8350.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.