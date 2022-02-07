1 minute read
Turkish Treasury says Jan cash deficit 37.8 bln lira
ANKARA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish government's cash balance recorded a deficit of 37.8 billion lira ($2.78 billion) in January May and a primary balance, which excludes interest payments, logged a deficit of -24.8 billion lira, data showed on Monday.
($1 = 13.5764 liras)
Reporting by Ece Toksabay
