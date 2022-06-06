UAE real GDP growth jumped to 3.8% in 2021, to reach 5.4% in 2022, central bank says

A general view of Dubai, UAE, December 9, 2015.

June 6 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' central bank said on Monday that real gross domestic product (GDP) growth jumped to 3.8% in 2021 and was expected to reach 5.4% in 2022, while non-oil GDP growth rose to 5.3% in 2021.

