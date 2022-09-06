UK 10-year gilt yields rise to highest since 2011

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Pound banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - British government bonds suffered another heavy sell-off on Tuesday, pushing 10-year gilt yields to their highest since 2011, as markets focused on the extra borrowing new Prime Minister Liz Truss may need to cut household energy bills.

Ten-year gilt yields pushed past a previous high of 3.092% set in 2014 to peak at 3.125%, 18 basis points higher on the day and their highest yield since July 2011.

Five-year gilt yields touched the highest since August 2009 at 3.061%, up 15 basis points on the day, while 30-year yields rose to the highest since July 2014 at 3.411%.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

