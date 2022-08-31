UK gilt fire sale persists, 5-year yield highest since 2010

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building, the BoE confirmed to raise interest rates to 1.75%, in London, Britain, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - British government bonds sold off rapidly once again on Wednesday, with the 5-year gilt yield rising to its highest since 2010.

The 5-year yield struck a high of 2.785%, its highest since April 2010 and up 11 basis points on the day - far outstripping rises seen among U.S. and German bond yields.

The 20-year gilt yield rose above 3.2% on Wednesday for the first time since 2014.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken

