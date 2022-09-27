1 minute read
UK gilt yields leap again, extending surge after Kwarteng tax cuts
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Yields on British government debt hit new multi-year highs on Tuesday, led by 20 and 30-year bonds, adding to their surge since finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced sweeping tax cuts last week.
Thirty-year gilt yields rose as high as 4.869%, their highest since 2007, and were up by almost 30 basis points on the day at 1450 GMT while the yields on 20-year gilts were up more than 20 points.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.