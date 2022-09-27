UK gilt yields leap again, extending surge after Kwarteng tax cuts

British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Yields on British government debt hit new multi-year highs on Tuesday, led by 20 and 30-year bonds, adding to their surge since finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced sweeping tax cuts last week.

Thirty-year gilt yields rose as high as 4.869%, their highest since 2007, and were up by almost 30 basis points on the day at 1450 GMT while the yields on 20-year gilts were up more than 20 points.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.