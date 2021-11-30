Rates & Bonds
UK plans seven gilt auctions in early 2022
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it plans to hold seven auctions of government bonds in early 2022, including two inflation-linked gilts, and sell a 50-year conventional via syndication.
The DMO said the 50-year sale, planned for the week starting Feb. 7, could be in the form of an existing gilt or a new issue.
Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by James Davey
