UK short-dated bond yields head for highest close since March 2019

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British short-dated government bond yields were on course for their highest close in almost three years on Thursday, tracking yields for U.S. government debt higher as markets weighed the prospects of an early rate rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Minutes from the last Fed meeting, released late on Wednesday, showed U.S. monetary policymakers thought they might need to raise interest rates sooner than expected and also reduce its overall asset holdings to curb high inflation. read more

Interest rate sensitive two-year gilt yields rose more than 4 basis points higher on Thursday to 0.80% at 1630 GMT, in line with two-year Treasuries , in what looks set to be their highest close since early March 2019.

Five-year gilt yields were 4 basis points higher too at 0.96%, and also on course for their highest close since March 2019, while 10-year yields were at 1.15% - 6 basis points up on the day - and the highest since October 2021.

The Bank of England became the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the start of the pandemic last month, when it increased its main rate to 0.25% from 0.1%. Financial markets now price in a 74% chance that it will raise rates again, to 0.5%, on Feb. 3 after its next meeting.

Two- and five-year gilt yields have almost doubled since early December as financial markets priced in greater tightening and judged that the Omicron variant of coronavirus would only put a temporary brake on economic recovery.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden

