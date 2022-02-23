UK to stop Russia selling sovereign debt in London, Truss says

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attends a news conference following talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 17, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain will stop Russia selling sovereign debt in London after President Vladimir Putin deployed military forces into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

Truss said that if Putin went further and ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine then sanctions would be escalated.

Britain on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Gennady Timchenko and two other billionaires with close links to Putin. read more

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia was heading towards "pariah status" and that the world must now brace for the next stage of Putin's plan, saying that the Kremlin was laying the ground for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by William James; writing by Guy Faulconbridge

