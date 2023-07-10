UK two-year fixed mortgage rates close to post-'mini-budget' peak
LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - A key mortgage rate in Britain has risen to within a whisker of a high struck late last year after former prime minister Liz Truss' "mini-budget", figures from data provider Moneyfacts showed on Monday.
Average two-year fixed rates stood at 6.63%, up from 6.54% on Friday and a fraction below their peak of 6.65% on Oct. 20.
Mortgage rates have climbed sharply in recent weeks as investors increased their bets on how high the Bank of England will raise interest rates to fight high inflation.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.