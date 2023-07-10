UK two-year fixed mortgage rates close to post-'mini-budget' peak

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - A key mortgage rate in Britain has risen to within a whisker of a high struck late last year after former prime minister Liz Truss' "mini-budget", figures from data provider Moneyfacts showed on Monday.

Average two-year fixed rates stood at 6.63%, up from 6.54% on Friday and a fraction below their peak of 6.65% on Oct. 20.

Mortgage rates have climbed sharply in recent weeks as investors increased their bets on how high the Bank of England will raise interest rates to fight high inflation.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William Schomberg

