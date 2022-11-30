UK watchdog tells LDI funds to apply lessons from UK bond market turmoil

The logo of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in London, Britain April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Asset managers should apply lessons from how recent turmoil in UK bond markets left liability-driven investment (LDI) funds struggling to meet collateral calls, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

"The FCA will maintain a supervisory focus to ensure vulnerabilities identified during the period are addressed," the watchdog said in a statement.

"We are reviewing lessons learned and engaging with firms on their operational contingency planning, and intend to publish a further statement on good practice towards the end of Q1."

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Boyle

