UK watchdog tells LDI funds to apply lessons from UK bond market turmoil















LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Asset managers should apply lessons from how recent turmoil in UK bond markets left liability-driven investment (LDI) funds struggling to meet collateral calls, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

"The FCA will maintain a supervisory focus to ensure vulnerabilities identified during the period are addressed," the watchdog said in a statement.

"We are reviewing lessons learned and engaging with firms on their operational contingency planning, and intend to publish a further statement on good practice towards the end of Q1."

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Boyle











