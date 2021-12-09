Ukraine central bank raises main interest rate to 9%

KYIV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank raised its main interest rate to 9% from 8.5% on Thursday and said it was ready to tighten policy again next year if inflationary risks persist.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) began tightening monetary policy in March after cutting rates to an historic low last year to support an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has raised rates five times this year as inflation spiked to 11%, the highest level since 2018 and more than double the central bank's target range of about 5%.

"The decision is aimed at neutralising the impact of additional pro-inflationary risks, improving inflation expectations and ensuring steady disinflation toward the target of 5%," the central bank said of the latest increase.

Analysts polled by Reuters had been divided over whether the central bank would raise the rate again this week. read more

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by David Goodman

