Ukraine raises reserve requirements to ease pressure on hryvnia

KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank raised the reserve requirements for banks' foreign and domestic currency holdings on Tuesday, the latest measure to tackle high inflation and a support a currency pressured by tensions with Russia.

The new requirements, which take effect from Feb. 10, follow the central bank's decision to raise its main interest rate to 10% from 9% last month, pushing its benchmark into double digits for the first time since April 2020. read more

The amount of reserves for foreign currency liabilities will go up to 12% of funds from the current 10%, the central bank said in a statement. Reserves for hryvnia liabilities will rise to 2% from zero, now, but it will not apply to hryvnias kept on term deposits.

The central bank expects its new requirements to withdraw about 24 billion hryvnia ($844.78 million) from the market and help reduce pressure on prices and the hryvnia exchange rate, it said in a statement.

It has also reiterated it would hike interest rates again at its next policy meeting in March and signalled that monetary conditions would remain moderately tight.

($1 = 28.4098 hryvnias)

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams and Tomasz Janowski

