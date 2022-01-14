Ukraine, Russia bonds drop, CDS spike as tensions rise

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian and Russian sovereign dollar-denominated bonds came under fresh pressure on Friday and the cost of insuring against a default climbed again, amid rising geopolitical tensions between them and between Russia and the West.

Ukraine's 5-year credit default swaps jumped 74 basis points (bps) to 852 bps, the highest level since the pandemic rout in March 2020 roiled markets, IHS Markit data showed. Ukraine CDS, reflecting the cost of insuring exposure to the country's debt, started the year at just over 600 bps.

Russian 5-year CDS rose to 172 bps from 159 at the close on Thursday.

Meanwhile Ukraine's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds were under pressure, with the 2040 GDP-linked warrant down over 8 cents and the 2033 and 2027 down more than 3 cents each.

Ukraine was hit by a massive cyberattack on Friday warning its citizens to "expect the worst", and Russia, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its neighbour's frontier, released television pictures of more military forces engaged in drills. read more

Russia's 2026 dollar bond fell nearly 2 cents while the 2035 lost 2.2 cents and the 2043 fell 3.75 cents.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Marc Jones in London and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Alex Richardson

