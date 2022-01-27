Ukraine, Russia dollar bonds jump after Kremlin keeps door open for talks

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sovereign dollar bonds issued by Ukraine soared on Thursday, enjoying their best day in almost two years while Russian debt also gained after the Kremlin signalled despite the lack of results so far it would be possible to continue a dialogue with the United States over Ukraine.

Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds wiped out all the losses suffered earlier in the week with the 2040 GDP linked issue up 7.8 cents in the dollar to trade at 73.0 cents, Tradeweb data showed. However, that is still well below the 90 cents at the start of the year and the near-120 cents peaks hit in June last year.

Ukraine bonds had suffered dramatic falls in recent weeks as tensions between Moscow and Washington as well as other Western capitals over a build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border ratcheted up.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We've gotten some indication over the last couple of days that a probability of a diplomatic solution to this impasse has gone up marginally," said Alejo Czerwonko, chief investment officer, EM Americas, at UBS global wealth management.

"If you add the context of very depressed valuations across Russian assets, this might help explain today's response," Czerwonko said.

Russian dollar bonds also extended earlier gains with longer-dated issues up 3.6 cents.

Russia 5-year credit default swaps , reflecting the costs of insuring against sovereign default, fell 29 basis points (bps) from Wednesday's close to 210 bps, data from IHS Markit showed.

The Kremlin said on Thursday there was room to continue dialogue with the United States, but also added that it looked clear Russia's main security demands had not been taken into account by Washington.

Russia's MOEX (.IMOEX) stock index rose nearly 3% and the rouble strengthened 1.7% versus the dollar.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Karin Strohecker in London and Rodrigo Campos in New York; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.