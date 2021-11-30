Rates & Bonds
U.S. FHFA September house price index data
Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency home price index:
Sept Aug (Prev) Sept'21/20
Pct change 0.9 1.0 1.0 17.7
Sept Aug (Prev) Sept'2020
Index 354.6 351.5 351.7 301.2
NOTE: The home price index is calculated using purchase prices of houses financed with mortgages that have been sold to or guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac
