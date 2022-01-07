Skip to main content
Rates & Bonds

U.S. November consumer credit data

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve reported the outstanding credit extended to American consumers, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month at an annual rate (numbers in millions).

Change in credit from prior month:

Nov Oct (Prev)

Consumer credit 39,991 16,009 16,897

Revolving credit 19,838 6,571 6,582

Non-revolving credit 20,153 9,438 10,315

Percent change at annual rate:

Nov Oct (Prev)

Consumer credit 11.0 4.4 4.6

Revolving credit 23.4 7.8 7.8

Non-revolving credit 7.2 3.4 3.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$19.50 bln increase in U.S. Nov. consumer credit

((Washington newsroom +1 202-898-8310))

Keywords: USA FED/CREDIT

