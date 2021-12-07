U.S. Oct consumer credit data
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve reported the outstanding credit extended to American consumers, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month at an annual rate (numbers in millions).
Change in credit from prior month:
Oct Sept (Prev)
Consumer credit 16,897 27,823 29,913
Revolving credit 6,582 9,761 9,837
Non-revolving credit 10,315 18,062 20,076
Percent change at annual rate:
Oct Sept (Prev)
Consumer credit 4.6 7.7 8.3
Revolving credit 7.8 11.7 11.8
Non-revolving credit 3.7 6.5 7.2
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$25.00 bln increase in U.S. Oct. consumer credit
