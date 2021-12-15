Skip to main content
U.S. Oct net capital inflow $143.0 bln

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Department international capital (TIC) data, in billions of dollars except where noted. Figures are not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly Net 2021-Oct 2021-Sep 2021-Aug

TIC Flows 143.0 -27.3 91.1

Private 152.3 -22.7 124.7

Official -9.4 -4.6 -33.6

Net foreign buys of

long-term securities -22.2 -2.3 61.6

Stock swaps, other -29.3 -29.0 -17.8

Long-term securities

transactions 7.1 26.7 79.3

Domestic Securities,

purchased net -22.1 14.2 71.8

Private -46.5 14.4 80.2

Official 24.4 -0.2 -8.3

Total net foreign buys of:

Treasuries -43.5 1.4 30.7

Agencies 31.3 22.7 17.7

Equities -21.8 -11.0 8.7

Corporates 12.0 1.1 14.7

Holdings of major foreign

holders of Treasuries

Japan 1320.4 1299.6 1319.8

China, Mainland 1065.4 1047.6 1047.0

United Kingdom 579.8 566.5 569.0

Ireland 324.3 309.4 326.1

Luxembourg 314.3 311.8 293.9

Switzerland 291.8 296.5 294.7

Cayman Islands 257.7 252.7 249.2

Brazil 247.7 249.0 248.9

((Washington newsroom, 202 898 8310))

