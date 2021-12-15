U.S. Oct net capital inflow $143.0 bln
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Department international capital (TIC) data, in billions of dollars except where noted. Figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Monthly Net 2021-Oct 2021-Sep 2021-Aug
TIC Flows 143.0 -27.3 91.1
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Private 152.3 -22.7 124.7
Official -9.4 -4.6 -33.6
Net foreign buys of
long-term securities -22.2 -2.3 61.6
Stock swaps, other -29.3 -29.0 -17.8
Long-term securities
transactions 7.1 26.7 79.3
Domestic Securities,
purchased net -22.1 14.2 71.8
Private -46.5 14.4 80.2
Official 24.4 -0.2 -8.3
Total net foreign buys of:
Treasuries -43.5 1.4 30.7
Agencies 31.3 22.7 17.7
Equities -21.8 -11.0 8.7
Corporates 12.0 1.1 14.7
Holdings of major foreign
holders of Treasuries
Japan 1320.4 1299.6 1319.8
China, Mainland 1065.4 1047.6 1047.0
United Kingdom 579.8 566.5 569.0
Ireland 324.3 309.4 326.1
Luxembourg 314.3 311.8 293.9
Switzerland 291.8 296.5 294.7
Cayman Islands 257.7 252.7 249.2
Brazil 247.7 249.0 248.9
((Washington newsroom, 202 898 8310))
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.