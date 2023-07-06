US rate futures raise chances of November rate hike after upbeat jobs data

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rate futures on Thursday saw an increased probability of another rate rise by the Federal Reserve in November after news private payrolls surged last month, suggesting a still tight and strong labor market.

The benchmark fed funds futures factored in a 48% chance of a hike in November, compared with about 36% the day before, according to CME's FedWatch. For next month's Fed policy meeting, the odds of a 25 basis-point hike at 95%, compared with 90.5% late on Wednesday.

