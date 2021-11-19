U.S. Treasury 10-year note futures' net shorts hit largest in 21 months -CFTC

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their largest since February 2020, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

Futures on U.S. 10 year notes showed net shorts of 294,141 contracts , based on CFTC data in the week ended Nov. 16. A week earlier, speculators held 267,332 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures .

Meanwhile, futures on U.S. 5-year notes, that part of the curve that has come to reflect Federal Reserve interest rate expectations along with 2-year notes, showed a smaller net short positioning of -344,595 contracts , CFTC data showed, the lowest since late October.

Net shorts on U.S. two-year notes continued to decline to -5,445 contracts in the latest week, the smallest net short since mid-August.

Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:

U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)

U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)

U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)

U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)

U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)

Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)

Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.