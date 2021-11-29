U.S. Treasury 10-year note futures' short bets largest since February 2020 -CFTC

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their largest since roughly mid-February 2020 in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

Futures on U.S. 10-year notes showed net shorts of 323,415 contracts in the week ended Nov. 23, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 294,141 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

Meanwhile, futures on U.S. 5-year notes, the part of the curve that reflects the Federal Reserve interest rate outlook along with 2-year notes, showed a smaller net short position of 284,883 , CFTC data showed, the lowest since mid-October.

Net shorts on U.S. two-year note futures, on the other hand, increased sharply to 46,620, from 5,445 contracts in the latest week.

Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:

U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)

U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)

U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)

U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)

U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)

Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)

Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.