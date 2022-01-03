U.S. Treasury 2-year note futures' net longs hit largest since August 2016 -CFTC

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 2-year Treasury note futures rose to their largest in more than five years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

Data showed net longs on U.S 2-year note futures, the part of the curve that reflects interest rate move expectations along with 5-year notes, jumped to 87,804 contracts in the week ended Dec. 28, compared with 79,333 the previous week.

Futures on U.S. 5-year notes showed a smaller net short position of 298,687 contracts , CFTC data showed, the lowest since around late November.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Futures on U.S. 10-year notes, meanwhile, showed net shorts of 213,310 contracts, the smallest since late October. A week earlier, speculators held 339,299 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

It seemed like speculators, as of late December, somewhat pared back expectations of an aggressive monetary tightening. That could well change this week as yields surged on the first trading day of 2022. U.S. 2-year yields soared to their highest since March 2020. read more

Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:

U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)

U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)

U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)

U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)

U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)

Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)

Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.