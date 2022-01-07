U.S. Treasury 5-year, 10-year futures' short bets increase this week -CFTC

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 5-year and 10-year Treasury note futures increased in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday, in line with expectations of an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year.

Data showed that futures on U.S. 5-year notes, that part of the curve that reflects the market's interest rate outlook, showed a higher net short of 402,875 contracts , the largest since roughly early November 2021.

Futures on U.S. 10-year notes, meanwhile, showed net shorts of 276,923 contracts , the biggest since the third week of December. A week earlier, speculators held 213,310 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

CFTC data further showed that net bullish bets on U.S. 2-year Treasury note futures fell to 41,999 contracts , their smallest net long position since early December. The week before, net longs on 2-year note futures soared to 87,804 contracts, their largest in more than five years.

U.S. 2-year notes also mirror Fed rate view expectations.

"Specs initiated net shorts across the curve heading into FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes and NFP (nonfarm payrolls)," said Penglu Zhao, G10 rates quantitative strategist, at TD Securities. "These positions paid off after the hawkish minutes suggested policy tightening may come sooner and faster."

U.S. Treasury yields surged this week following the release of the of the Fed minutes on Wednesday, which suggested an earlier-than-expected rate hike and the possibility that the Fed may reduce its balance sooner than many anticipated.

Fed funds futures imply an 80% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by March on Friday, and more than three rate hikes by the end of the year. FEDWATCH.

U.S. Treasury 10-year yields soared to a two-year high of 1.801% , while 2-year and 5-year yields rose to their highest since March and January 2020, respectively.

Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy

