U.S. Treasury yields drop in European lockdown bond rally

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, dragged down as lockdown fears in the euro area sent sovereign bond yields tumbling across the region.

Germany's health minister said a lockdown, including vaccinated people, could not be ruled out. Austria said it will reimpose a full lockdown next week and require its entire population to be vaccinated as of February. read more

Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic again in recent weeks. Markets, which had been relatively calm despite the outbreak so far, moved sharply on the news -- sending Germany's entire yield curve back into negative territory for the first time since August . read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

With British gilt yields also dropping sharply , U.S. Treasury yields headed lower reversed an earlier rise.

The 10-year Treasury yield was down nearly 3 bps to 1.55% by 1050 GMT .

Other segments of the yield curve moved similarly, leaving the yield curve mostly unmoved on the day. ,

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.