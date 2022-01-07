U.S. yields surge as mixed payrolls not seen deterring Fed from March hike

Summary U.S. jobs headline number lower than expected

Two-year, 5-year yields hit highest since March and January 2020

Fed fund futures show nearly 90% chance of hike in March

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields soared anew on Friday in choppy trading after a mixed U.S. nonfarm payrolls that showed fewer-than-expected new jobs created in December, but had positive elements such as a decline in the unemployment rate and an increase in wage growth.

Analysts said the report was solid enough to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates at its March meeting.

Fed funds futures imply a roughly 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by March, and more than three rate hikes by the end of the year.

U.S. Treasury 2-year and 5-year yields rose to their highest levels since March and January 2020, respectively. U.S. 10-year yields touched their strongest level since March 2021, while 30-year yields scaled new 11-week peaks.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 last month, data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 400,000 and the unemployment rate dipping to 4.1%.

Data for November, though, was revised higher to show payrolls rose by 249,000 instead of the previously reported 210,000. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, dropped to 3.9% from 4.2% in November, underscoring tightening labor market conditions. read more

Average hourly earnings rose 0.6% in December, up from 0.4% the previous month.

"It is definitely a disappointing number. Only 199,000 jobs created versus 450,000 expected, so that's negative data point," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

"There is also a pretty big move in yields in just one short week, so clearly there's consensus building around the idea that the Fed is going to move more quickly and potentially have more rate hikes than was previously expected. I don't think the report will change that," he added.

In midmorning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were last up 1 basis point at 1.7461% , after hitting 1.771%, a more than 10-month high.

U.S. 30-year yields hit a fresh 11-week peak of 2.15%, and was last flat on the day at 2.0875%.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields rose to 0.908% , the highest since March 2020, and were last little changed at 0.8881%.

U.S. 5-year yields advanced to its highest since January 2020 of 1.518%. They were last up nearly 2 basis points at 1.4921 .

January 7 Friday 9:47AM New York / 1447 GMT

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengalaru; Editing by John Stonestreet and Jonathan Oatis

