Uzbekistan opens treasury auctions to foreign, retail investors

TASHKENT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan will allow foreign investors and local retail investors to buy government securities in primary auctions, the Central Asian nation's finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Previously, only Uzbek institutional investors could take part in such auctions.

The ministry held 64 auctions last year, selling $448 million worth of bonds with maturities of up to 10 years.

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson

