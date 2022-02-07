Vietnam's economic indicators - Feb. 7
HANOI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - For a more comprehensive guide to Vietnam's economic indicators updated in real-time, please type [VNM EOV] in the search box of Eikon to get to the Vietnam Economic Overview.
CURRENCY/INTEREST RATES
SOURCE: data from banks, stock exchange on Refinitiv Eikon
SOURCE: State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)
-------------------------------------------------
GDP GROWTH, pct, y/y
SOURCE: General Statistics Office (GSO)
-------------------------------------------------
INFLATION, pct
SOURCE: GSO
-------------------------------------------------
LATEST FORECASTS/TARGETS
Source:
-----------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
RETAILS SALES GROWTH, pct, y/y
SOURCE: GSO
-------------------------------------------------
TRADE ACCOUNT, in billions of dollars
SOURCE: Vietnam Customs & GSO
-------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct, y/y
SOURCE: GSO
IIP: Index of industrial production
--------------------------------------------------
MONEY SUPPLY AND MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH (from end last year), pct
SOURCE: State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and General Statistics Office (GSO)
-----------------------------------------------
MONTHLY CREDIT & CREDIT GROWTH (from end of previous year), pct
SOURCE: State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and General Statistics Office (GSO)
-----------------------------------------------
DEPOSIT GROWTH from end last year, pct
SOURCE: SBV
-----------------------------------------------
BAD DEBT OUT OF TOTAL LOANS, pct
SOURCES: SBV, Government
--------------------------------------
FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT
SOURCE: Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI)
NOTE: PLEDGES include new projects, increased capital and stake acquisition
--------------------------------------
POPULATION (millions)
Source: General Statistics Office
--------------------------------------
UNEMPLOYMENT, pct
--------------------------------------
RATINGS
