Factbox: Wall Street banks expect Fed to hike rates in July















June 15 (Reuters) - A few major U.S. banks expect the Federal Reserve to deliver another 25-basis-point rate hike in July after the central bank on Wednesday signaled that borrowing costs may need to rise by as much as half a percentage point by the end of the year.

Money markets are currently pricing in a nearly 72% chance of a 25 bps rate hike in July, and the first rate cut in March next year.

Following are forecasts from some big U.S. banks and their global counterparts:

Compiled by Broker Research team in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











