Rates & Bonds
Yield lower at South Africa inflation-linked bond auction
1 minute read
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa sold 375 million rand ($23.86 million) of its 2046 inflation-linked bond at a lower yield compared with the previous auction, central bank data showed on Friday.
None of the 2025 and 2038 inflation-linked bonds were sold.
ZAI2025 bond due 2025 - 2% coupon
ZAI2038 bond due 2038 - 2.25% coupon
ZAI2046 bond due 2046 - 2.5% coupon
($1 = 15.7193 rand)
Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning
