Yield lower at South Africa inflation-linked bond auction

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa sold 375 million rand ($23.86 million) of its 2046 inflation-linked bond at a lower yield compared with the previous auction, central bank data showed on Friday.

None of the 2025 and 2038 inflation-linked bonds were sold.

ZAI2025 bond due 2025 - 2% coupon

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

ZAI2038 bond due 2038 - 2.25% coupon

ZAI2046 bond due 2046 - 2.5% coupon

($1 = 15.7193 rand)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.