Rates & Bonds
Yields falls at South Africa inflation-linked bond auction
1 minute read
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Africa sold 1.2 billion rand ($76.68 million) of its 2033 , 2046 and 2050 inflation-linked bonds, central bank data showed on Friday.
Yields edged lower compared with the previous auctions.
ZAI2033 bond due 2033 - 1.88% coupon
ZAI2046 bond due 2046 - 2.5% coupon
ZAI2050 bond due 2050 - 2.5% coupon
($1 = 15.6492 rand)
Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Promit Mukherjee
