Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Rates & Bonds

Yields falls at South Africa inflation-linked bond auction

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Africa sold 1.2 billion rand ($76.68 million) of its 2033 , 2046 and 2050 inflation-linked bonds, central bank data showed on Friday.

Yields edged lower compared with the previous auctions.

ZAI2033 bond due 2033 - 1.88% coupon

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

ZAI2046 bond due 2046 - 2.5% coupon

ZAI2050 bond due 2050 - 2.5% coupon

($1 = 15.6492 rand)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Promit Mukherjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters